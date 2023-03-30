Over 4,300 Afghan refugees return from Iran

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A total of 4,327 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Iran over the past two days, said a statement of the Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs on Thursday.

The process of returning the refugees to their homeland continues, according to the statement. Around 300,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from Iran over the past six months.

More than 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees have reportedly been living in Iran and about the same number are living in Pakistan.