Over 435 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 435 irregular migrants were held in Istanbul, local authorities said on Friday.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that 436 irregular migrants, including 170 Afghans, were held across 16 districts on Thursday.

They were handed over to the local migration office for deportation procedures, he added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures within and on borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.