Over 450 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In U.S. Texas

Published August 03, 2022

Over 450 monkeypox cases confirmed in U.S. Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :More than 450 monkeypox cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday in Texas, the second most populous state in the United States, according to the state's health department.

Of the 454 Texans diagnosed with monkeypox, seven are female, and the others are male, latest data from the Department of State Health Services showed.

Roughly half of the cases were reported in North Texas, where monkeypox cases more than doubled this week, according to the data.

More than 6,300 monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases have been reported in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

