Over 460,000 Suspected Cholera Cases In Yemen This Year, 705 Dead: UN

Tue 09th July 2019

Over 460,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen this year, 705 dead: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 460,000 suspected cholera cases have been recorded in war-torn Yemen so far this year — a sharp rise from the 380,000 cases for all of 2018, according to a UN spokesman .

Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq says 705 suspected cholera deaths have been recorded since January — a dramatic increase from the 75 deaths in the same period last year.

Moreover, approximately 200,000 children are suspected of contracting the disease in 2019, Farhan Haq said.

Recent flash flooding accelerated the spread of cholera across the country, which has also been exacerbated by poor maintenance of waste management systems and lack of access to clean water for drinking or irrigation, he said.

The United Nations and its partners are running nearly 1,200 cholera treatment facilities around Yemen, he said, adding funding for the facilities is urgently needed.

"The Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan requires 4.2 billion Dollars to deliver humanitarian assistance to more than 20 million people this year," the spokesman said. "As of today, only 32 percent of those requirements have been met." Yemen is suffering a long-running civil war between its government and the Houthi rebels, which humanitarians say has brought the country to the brink of famine.

