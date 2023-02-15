UrduPoint.com

Over 4.8 Million Umrah Performers Arrived In Saudi Arabia During The Umrah Season This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Over 4.8 million Umrah performers arrived in Saudi Arabia during the Umrah Season this Year

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reports that the number of Umrah performers of different nationalities who arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by air, land, and sea, this year amounted to 4,840,764; of these, 4,258,151 had left by on Tuesday.

Statistics show that 4,329,349 persons arrived by air at different airports in the Kingdom, while the border posts at New Arar, Al-Haditha, Halat Ammar, Al-Wadi'ah, the Empty Quarter, Al-Bathaa, Salwa, King Fahd Bridge, Al-Raqi, Al-Durrah Port, and Al-Khafji Port received 507,430 persons, and 3,985 arrived by sea.

The total number of people who went to Madinah via Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport during the Umrah season this year reached 1,351,731, or 31% of the total arrivals; 680,017 visitors left through the airport after performing prayers in the Prophet's Holy Mosque.

Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu was the disembarking point for 11,132 Umrah performers.

