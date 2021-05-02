Over 50 deaths IIOJK sees worst-ever COVID toll

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the worst-ever death toll of 50 has been recorded in a single day, taking the tally of total fatalities reported due to novel coronavirus to over 2473 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, thirty deaths were reported from Jammu region, 17 from the Kashmir valley and 3 from Ladakh region till Saturday.

Of the overall 2473 deaths, 1411 deaths have been reported in the Kashmir valley, 919 in Jammu region and 143 in Ladakh region.

On Saturday, the occupied territory logged its worst tally of cases. 3935 persons were tested positive for Covid -19, of which 2601 were in the Valley, 1231 in Jammu region and 103 in Ladakh region.