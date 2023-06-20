Over 50 empowered daughters of Pakistan serve, support Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :More than 50 accomplished daughters of Pakistan with diverse professional backgrounds are diligently serving and providing crucial support to Pakistani hajj pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exemplifying the growing empowerment and recognition of Pakistani women in important roles, enriching the nation's representation in hajj affairs.

The remarkable women in the Pakistan Hajj Mission hold significant leadership positions, showcasing their expertise and dedication, and play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and fulfilling experience for prospective pilgrims on their sacred journey.

These women are serving in various sections in Mission's Main Control Office (MCO), Makkah Mukarma.

They bravely perform their duties as Haram Guides at various exit point of the Grand Masjid, assisting and guiding prospective Hajj pilgrims despite the scorching heat, he continued.

Female doctors and paramedics were playing a significant role in offering free medical assistance to prospective pilgrims participating in both private and government hajj programs in Saudi Arabia, making invaluable contributions.

Mehreen Baloch, Deputy Director of Complaints and Discipline at MCO, Makakh, told APP that the Hajj mission for 2023 is an intricately organized endeavor, considering its intricate nature, vast scope, and delicate nature.

She said the females are actively contributing to the meticulously planned Hajj mission as muavineen e hujjaj (female assistants to pilgrims).

This recognition comes in light of the substantial participation of over 34,000 female pilgrims from Pakistan, showcasing the significant role played by women in the country's diverse spheres.

She said female muavineen are assigned as Haram guides along the routes to and from various entry and exit points of Masjid-al-Haraam. Dressed in green jackets adorned with the Pakistani flag, these daughters of Pakistan serve as an indispensable component of the Hajj Mission, symbolizing the progressive spirit of the nation.

According to her, a notable characteristic of this specific mission is the multifaceted involvement of female muavineen-e-hujjaj in numerous leadership positions within the Main Control Office (MCO), which serves as the central hub of the Hajj Mission, as well as in field formations across all eight sectors.

