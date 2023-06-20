UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Empowered Daughters Of Pakistan Serve, Support Hajj Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Over 50 empowered daughters of Pakistan serve, support Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :More than 50 accomplished daughters of Pakistan with diverse professional backgrounds are diligently serving and providing crucial support to Pakistani hajj pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exemplifying the growing empowerment and recognition of Pakistani women in important roles, enriching the nation's representation in hajj affairs.

The remarkable women in the Pakistan Hajj Mission hold significant leadership positions, showcasing their expertise and dedication, and play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and fulfilling experience for prospective pilgrims on their sacred journey.

These women are serving in various sections in Mission's Main Control Office (MCO), Makkah Mukarma.

They bravely perform their duties as Haram Guides at various exit point of the Grand Masjid, assisting and guiding prospective Hajj pilgrims despite the scorching heat, he continued.

Female doctors and paramedics were playing a significant role in offering free medical assistance to prospective pilgrims participating in both private and government hajj programs in Saudi Arabia, making invaluable contributions.

Mehreen Baloch, Deputy Director of Complaints and Discipline at MCO, Makakh, told APP that the Hajj mission for 2023 is an intricately organized endeavor, considering its intricate nature, vast scope, and delicate nature.

She said the females are actively contributing to the meticulously planned Hajj mission as muavineen e hujjaj (female assistants to pilgrims).

This recognition comes in light of the substantial participation of over 34,000 female pilgrims from Pakistan, showcasing the significant role played by women in the country's diverse spheres.

She said female muavineen are assigned as Haram guides along the routes to and from various entry and exit points of Masjid-al-Haraam. Dressed in green jackets adorned with the Pakistani flag, these daughters of Pakistan serve as an indispensable component of the Hajj Mission, symbolizing the progressive spirit of the nation.

According to her, a notable characteristic of this specific mission is the multifaceted involvement of female muavineen-e-hujjaj in numerous leadership positions within the Main Control Office (MCO), which serves as the central hub of the Hajj Mission, as well as in field formations across all eight sectors.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah Saudi Arabia Hub Women Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

10 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

11 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.