Over 50 listed companies upbeat about 2021 performance

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 52 companies listed on the A-share market expect positive financial results in 2021 as new capacity built by firms in emerging industries gradually comes into play, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

This accounts for 82.54 percent of the 63 listed companies that had released their annual performance estimates as of Sunday, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

The positive results are mainly attributed to the efforts of listed companies to enhance their production capacity and put it into operation, reported the newspaper.

Companies in sectors including medicine and biology, electronics, light manufacturing and electrical equipment estimated high growth in their annual performance, said a report from Yuekai Securities.

A total of 32 enterprises predicted their net profit attributable to shareholders would grow by at least 10 percent, with 12 firms forecasting an increase of over 50 percent.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.22 percent higher at 3,615.24 points on Monday.