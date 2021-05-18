Over 50 missing after boat from Libya sinks: Tunisian army

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :More than 50 people were missing Tuesday when their boat sank after leaving Libya heading to Europe, Tunisia's defence ministry said, with some 30 others rescued.

Defence ministry spokesman Mohamed Zikri said the survivors of the shipwreck were picked up after clinging to an oil platform off the southern coast of Tunisia.

Libya is a key gateway for Europe-bound migrants, who usually board makeshift vessels for the dangerous crossing.