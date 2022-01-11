Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :More than half of people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks," Hans Kluge, regional director for WHO's European office, told a press conference.