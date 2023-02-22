UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Trapped In North China Coal Mine Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :More than 50 people have been trapped following a coal mine collapse in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Wednesday.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine, according to the emergency management authority in the league.

As of 5:13 p.m., three people had been lifted out of the mine, among whom two had no vital signs.

