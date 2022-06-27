UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Right-wing Extremists Wanted In Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Over 500 right-wing extremists wanted in Germany

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 500 right-wing extremists are wanted in Germany, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In an answer to the Left Party's parliamentary question, the ministry said as many as 568 far-right extremists, including 145 people who committed violent crimes, are sought by Germany as of March 31. At least 79 of the wanted have fled abroad, the ministry added.

According to a 2021 report by the German domestic intelligence service (BfV), there are approximately 33,900 far-right extremists in Germany, of which 13,500 are "violent.

" The report noted that far-right extremists increased by 1.8% compared to 2020, the highest level since the statistics were kept.

In recent years, the country has witnessed growing racism and xenophobia fueled by the propaganda of far-right, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim groups, including the main opposition party Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Human rights groups have long accused for underestimating the threat and not seriously investigating crimes committed by neo-Nazis.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry German Germany March 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

6 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

51 minutes ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.