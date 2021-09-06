Over 5,000 companies to attend China international investment fair

FUZHOU, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 5,000 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions will attend the 21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT). It will launch Wednesday in Xiamen City in southeast China's Fujian Province, the organizer said Monday.

Covering more than 100,000 square meters and with strict anti-epidemic measures in place, the four-day event will attract more than 50,000 business people both online and offline.

Over 30 conferences and seminars will discuss heated topics on domestic and foreign investment, including the Belt and Road construction, the digital and green economies, and carbon neutrality, said Li Yong at a press conference Monday.

Li is deputy director of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, several associations, and international organizations, including the World Trade Organization and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, to boost international investment activities.