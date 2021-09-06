UrduPoint.com

Over 5,000 Companies To Attend China International Investment Fair

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Over 5,000 companies to attend China international investment fair

FUZHOU, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 5,000 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions will attend the 21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT). It will launch Wednesday in Xiamen City in southeast China's Fujian Province, the organizer said Monday.

Covering more than 100,000 square meters and with strict anti-epidemic measures in place, the four-day event will attract more than 50,000 business people both online and offline.

Over 30 conferences and seminars will discuss heated topics on domestic and foreign investment, including the Belt and Road construction, the digital and green economies, and carbon neutrality, said Li Yong at a press conference Monday.

Li is deputy director of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, several associations, and international organizations, including the World Trade Organization and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, to boost international investment activities.

Related Topics

World Business China Road Xiamen Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

11 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

11 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

22 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

26 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

26 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.