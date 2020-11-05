(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,364,086 on Thursday as 50,210 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 704 deaths since Wednesday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 124,315, added the ministry's data.

This is after 12 days when over 50,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the country.

Still there are 527,962 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,711,809 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

Till Wednesday a total of 114,208,384 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,209,425 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The capital city Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. This is being termed as the third COVID-19 wave for Delhi. The total count of cases in the capital had crossed the 400,000-mark on Tuesday.