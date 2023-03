(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Over 50,000 people were demonstrating around Greece on Wednesday, police said, in a mass outpouring of anger over last week's rail disaster that claimed 57 lives.

The protests were held as train workers, civil servants, ferry crew members, doctors and teachers staged a 24-hour strike.