Over 500,000 Tanzanians vaccinated against COVID-19

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:About 510,000 Tanzanians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccination campaign was launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 28, an official said on Sunday.

Tanzania's chief government spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, said the number of people that have received the jabs has increased since the launch of the rapid and participatory national COVID-19 immunization campaign that kicked off on Sept. 20.

Msigwa told a press conference in Morogoro region that the rapid immunization campaign is overseen by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children in partnership with the President's Office responsible for regional administration and local government.

Msigwa added that health specialists have been dispatched to remote rural areas to reach Tanzanians whose immunization has been hampered by substantial distance to inoculation centres.