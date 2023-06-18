Over 53 bln yuan of deals inked at cultural, tourism expo in Tibet

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:Deals on 60 projects with a total value of over 53 billion Yuan (about 7.44 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed on Saturday at a culture and tourism expo in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Seven strategic framework agreements were also signed at the 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo, which opened on Friday.

The expo is one of the most important events on Tibet's cultural Calendar. Nearly 1,000 businesses from home and abroad have attended the event, bringing about 10,000 different products.

The three-day event features exhibitions, a main forum, and tourism marketing and investment promotion activities.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the regional government of Tibet, the expo took place in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.