Over 58,000 Dengue Cases, 38 Deaths Reported In Sri Lanka This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Over 58,000 dengue cases, 38 deaths reported in Sri Lanka this year

COLOMBO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :-- More than 58,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka with 38 deaths this year, according to the health ministry's national dengue control unit.

The unit said on Tuesday that nearly 50 percent of cases had been reported from the country's western province. The unit has identified 47 high risk areas in the country.

Sri Lanka registered over 76,000 dengue cases last year, according to official data.

