Over 60 Mln E-commerce Livestreaming Promotions Held In H1

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :New e-commerce business models remained vibrant in China in the first half of 2022 despite the impact of COVID-19.

Over 60 million livestreaming promotions were held on e-commerce platforms closely tracked by the Ministry of Commerce over the last six months, the ministry told a press conference on Thursday.

These livestreaming promotions, covering more than 47.

5 million products, attracted over 517 billion online visits.

The booming number of e-commerce livestreaming promotions contributed to the recovery of the country's online retail sales, which increased 3.1 percent year on year during the January-June period.

Ministry data also shows the popularity of outdoor activities, with online sales of camping products soared during the period. Sales of camping canopies climbed over 330 percent year on year, and sales of portable tables, chairs and beds rose over 123 percent.

