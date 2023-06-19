UrduPoint.com

Over 600 Evacuees Fall Ill Due To Volcanic Eruption In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) --:At least 628 people have fallen ill after being displaced in shelters due to the eruption of Mayon Volcano, the most active volcano in the Philippines, a government agency reported on Monday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded at least 10 kinds of sickness affecting the evacuees aged between 2 to 64, including coughs, colds, fever, gastroenteritis, acute respiratory infection, and skin disease.

The disaster management agency said nearly 39,000 people have been affected by Mayon's eruption, which started on June 8.

Local authorities have evacuated over 20,000 villagers living in the danger zone around the picturesque, cone-shaped Mayon Volcano in Albay province, approximately 500 km southeast of the Philippine capital Manila.

