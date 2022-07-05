Over 6,000 infected with dengue fever in Laos in 6 months

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Laos has seen 6,047 dengue fever cases in the first half of 2022 and the virus has caused eight deaths, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

According to a report from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday, Lao capital Vientiane recorded the highest number of dengue patients at 3,193.

Lao health authorities continue to encourage people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help curb the spread of dengue.