Over 600,000 Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Over 600,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Around 685,550 pilgrims of different nationalities had arrived till Friday in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals.

The statistics showed that a total number of 580551 pilgrims will head back to their countries, while the number of departing pilgrims Friday amounted to 21,001.

The number of pilgrims,in Madinah, remaining reached 104,907, the statistics showed.

The housing occupancy rate stood at 34%, while 1109 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided.

