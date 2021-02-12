UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 62 Pct Of China's Internet Users Watch Livestreaming

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over 62 pct of China's internet users watch livestreaming

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :China witnessed a rapidly expanding livestreaming user base in 2020, hitting 617 million people in December, or 62.4 percent of all internet users in China, according to a report on the country's internet development.

The huge user base has propped up the burgeoning livestreaming e-commerce sector at a time when more and more people are shopping online to prevent the spread of COVID-19, read the report released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Of the 388 million internet users who watched livestreamers promote and sell goods online, 66.2 percent placed orders at least once, according to the report.

In addition to online shopping, internet users in China also played video games and watched live shows, concerts and sports events via livestreaming, read the report.The number of China's internet users reached 989 million by the end of last year, according to the report.

Related Topics

Internet Video Games Sports China December 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

12 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

29 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

44 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

56 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.