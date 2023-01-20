Over 63 tons of precursor chemicals seized in Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) --:Myanmar has seized more than 63 tons of precursor chemicals in recent days, the state-run media citing police source reported on Friday.

The country's joint anti-narcotic police forces seized the illegal chemicals in Shan State, Yangon Region and Mandalay Region on Jan. 14, 15 and 16, respectively, the report said.

Of them, 12 tons of Sulfurous Dichloride were seized on Jan.

14, and 17.85 tons of Benzyl Cyanide and 6.75 tons of Caustic Soda were seized on Jan. 15 in Taunggyi township of Shan State.

During the operations, the police seized 14.95 tons of Sodium Hydroxide and Anhydrous (NaOH) on Jan. 15 in Loilem township of Shan State, and 4.5 tons of Methylamine and 3 tons of Toluene on Jan. 16 in Thazi township of Mandalay Region. A total of 4.5 tons of Toluene were also confiscated in Insein township of Yangon Region.