Over 661,000 hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah so far

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 661,346 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah through Thursday by sea and airports to perform Hajj for this year, 1444 AH. On Thursday, 75,414 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah, including 31,414 who arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport via 136 flights, according to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee.

The immigration center in Madinah received 1,038 flights with 41,004 pilgrims onboard, while the land pilgrims center received 38 flights carrying 2,390 pilgrims.

Also, the Haramain High Speed Railway station in Madinah received 606 Hajj pilgrims on board 16 trains.

According to departure statistics, the number of pilgrims who departed for Makkah today totaled 502,455, while 158,840 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah. The hotel occupancy rate in Madinah has amounted to 53 percent, while medical services have been provided to 28,070 Hajj pilgrims.