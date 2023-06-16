UrduPoint.com

Over 661,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Over 661,000 hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah so far

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 661,346 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah through Thursday by sea and airports to perform Hajj for this year, 1444 AH. On Thursday, 75,414 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah, including 31,414 who arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport via 136 flights, according to statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee.

The immigration center in Madinah received 1,038 flights with 41,004 pilgrims onboard, while the land pilgrims center received 38 flights carrying 2,390 pilgrims.

Also, the Haramain High Speed Railway station in Madinah received 606 Hajj pilgrims on board 16 trains.

According to departure statistics, the number of pilgrims who departed for Makkah today totaled 502,455, while 158,840 pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah. The hotel occupancy rate in Madinah has amounted to 53 percent, while medical services have been provided to 28,070 Hajj pilgrims.

Related Topics

Hajj Hotel Visit Makkah From Airport

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

38 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.