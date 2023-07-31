Open Menu

Over 685,000 Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Over 685,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Through Sunday, 685,550 pilgrims of different nationalities had arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals.

The statistics showed that a total number of 621,936 pilgrims already left to their countries, while the number of departing pilgrims on Sunday amounted to 20,555.

The number of pilgrims, in Madinah, remaining reached 63,514, the statistics showed.

The housing occupancy rate stood at 21%, while 924 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided.

Related Topics

Hajj Sunday From Housing

Recent Stories

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

6 minutes ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

17 minutes ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

51 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

51 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

53 minutes ago
BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous