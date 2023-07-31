Over 685,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Through Sunday, 685,550 pilgrims of different nationalities had arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals.

The statistics showed that a total number of 621,936 pilgrims already left to their countries, while the number of departing pilgrims on Sunday amounted to 20,555.

The number of pilgrims, in Madinah, remaining reached 63,514, the statistics showed.

The housing occupancy rate stood at 21%, while 924 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided.