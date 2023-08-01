Over 685,000 Pilgrims Arrive in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

Madinah, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Around 685,550 pilgrims of different nationalities had arrived till Monday in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals.

The statistics of the Hajj and Visit Committee showed that a total number of 638,528 pilgrims already left to their countries, while the number of departing pilgrims on Monday amounted to 16,593.

The number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah reached 64,920, according to statistics.

Meanwhile, the housing occupancy rate in Madinah stood at 16%, while 641 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided.