Over 70% of people infected with coronavirus in China recovered: WHO

Geneva, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that more than 70 percent of those infected with the new coronavirus in China have recovered, adding that the country was "bringing its epidemic under control".

Out of the more than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 in China, "more than 70 percent have recovered and have been discharged," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.