Over 74 tons of illegal timber seized in Southern Myanmar

YANGON,MYANMAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Myanmar authorities have seized 74.5 tons of illegal timbers in the southern Bago region in a week, according to a statement from the Forest Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation on Monday.

According to the statement, the confiscations made on Dec.

14 to 20 within the area of Bago Yoma mountain range included teak, hardwood and other types of timbers.

Illegal logging often occurs in the area although the authorities have outlawed all logging operations in the area of Bago Yoma mountain range for a 10-year period starting from fiscal year (FY) 2016-2017.

Meanwhile, the forest department has been making efforts to crack down on illegal logging and trading of forest products as well as to implement tree plantation projects in substitution.