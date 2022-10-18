UrduPoint.com

Over 74,000 Officials Suspected Of Corruption Investigated By CPC In China

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Over 74,000 officials suspected of corruption investigated by CPC in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Communist Party of China (CPC) has effectively contained the spread of corruption in China and investigated over 74,000 officials who were suspected of corruption and bribery during past decade.

The CPC has made unprecedented efforts to tackle corruption in the past decade, senior Party officials said at a news conference.

"Corruption is the most likely cause of subversion, and fighting corruption is the most thorough self-reform of the Party," said Xiao Pei, deputy head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee and vice-chairman of the National Supervisory Commission.

He said the CPC Central Committee had strengthened the leadership over anti-corruption work, as the CCDI and the NSC worked together to reshape the anti-graft body's leadership, organization, workforce, responsibility and law enforcement.

"Among the 74,000 officials who were suspected of corruption and bribery and investigated by discipline authorities since the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, 48 percent committed their first offense before the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, and 11.1 percent did so after the 19th CPC National Congress," he said.

Xiao said that the campaign shows that the problem of corruption has been effectively contained across China.

So far, facing enormous pressure, more than 80,000 people have voluntarily reported their misconduct to discipline authorities in the past five years, and the number of tips from the public has been declining for four consecutive years, he added.

Xiao noted that discipline authorities have dealt with more than 650,000 cases of corruption and poor working style in the fields of education, medical care, social security, law enforcement and justice, and other areas concerning people's livelihood.

"People's satisfaction has increased significantly," Xiao said, citing data from annual surveys jointly conducted by the CCDI and the National Bureau of Statistics over the past 10 years.

This year's survey found that 97.4 percent of respondents believed that the comprehensive and strict self-governance over the Party is effective, up 22.4 percentage points from 2012. About 99 percent of respondents believed that the measures taken by the Party to improve working style and tackle corruption reflected the Party's spirit of self-reform, he added.

Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, said during the press briefing that the CPC was the largest Marxist ruling party in the world.

"We must strictly hold ourselves to a high standard of the advanced nature and purity of a Marxist party to govern such a large party well," he added.

Xi Jinping has a clear understanding of the problems faced by the Party as he has stressed in the report delivered at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC that strict Party governance will continue as always, he added.

As per the report which was delivered by Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th CPC National Congress in the People' Great Hall on Sunday, said: "All of us in the Party must bear in mind that full and rigorous self-governance is an unceasing endeavor and that self-reform is a journey to which there is no end." Tian said that the mechanism and system have been improved to ensure the self-reform of the Party. Out of the nearly 4,000 Party rules and regulations in force, more than 70 percent were newly formulated or revised in the past decade. With such strict rules in place, people's satisfaction with the Party's anti-graft campaign has continued to increase.

Xu Qifang, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting and talked about some questions on Party governance, such as the efforts made to arm the Party with innovative theories, the deepened mechanisms and institutions for talents and new thoughts aimed at enriching Marxist concept of Party building.

Related Topics

Corruption World Poor Education China Congress Sunday 2017 All From Allied Rental Modarba Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

45 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.