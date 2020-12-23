(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 756 non-coal mines across China have been ordered to halt production and rectify safety-related problems since a three-year campaign for workplace safety started in April, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.

Mine safety watchdogs in the country have also issued 41 new local regulations and standards on workplace safety in non-coal mines, and established more than 90,000 lists of hidden dangers and 22,000 lists of systems and measures, said Xue Jianguang, an official with the administration, at a press conference on Tuesday.

While mentioning preliminary results achieved, Xue highlighted typical problems found during the campaign, including some enterprises that had continued their violations despite repeated prohibitions.

The administration will continue to step up supervision to continue improving workplace safety conditions in non-coal mines, the official said.