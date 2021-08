(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 777 million people in China had completed COVID-19 vaccination by Thursday, a health official said Friday.

Over 1.83 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.