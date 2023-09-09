Open Menu

Over 78,500 People Enter Ethiopia From Sudan: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) --:The number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the conflict in Sudan has reached 78,598, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

As of Aug.

29, as many as 78,598 crossings have been made by returnees, refugees and asylum seekers from conflict-affected Sudan to its neighboring country Ethiopia, the OCHA said in its latest update issued Friday.

Of the total number of crossings, some 46 percent are Ethiopian nationals, 34 percent Sudanese nationals while the remaining 20 percent are third-country nationals.

The crossings, OCHA said, started on April 21 shortly after the onset of the conflict in Sudan, mainly through the Metema and Kurmuk Ethiopia-Sudan border entry points.

