Over 80 Killed In West Ethiopia Attack: Rights Commission

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Over 80 killed in west Ethiopia attack: rights commission

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 80 civilians died in the latest attack in an area of western Ethiopia that has seen recurring grisly violence in recent months, the national human rights commission said Wednesday.

"We've received information that over 80 civilians were killed on January 12 in an area called Daletti" in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, Aaron Maasho, an advisor and spokesman for the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

