UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 80 Mn People Displaced, A 'bleak Milestone': UN

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Over 80 mn people displaced, a 'bleak milestone': UN

Geneva, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Despite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their homes, with record numbers now displaced, the UN said Wednesday.

By the end of 2019, 79.5 million people were living uprooted and displaced, including nearly 30 million refugees -- more than one percent of the world's population.

And the UN refugee agency said preliminary figures showed more people had been forced to flee in 2020, pushing the number past 80 million.

"We are now surpassing another bleak milestone that will continue to grow unless world leaders stop wars," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called in March for a global ceasefire while the world fights the pandemic, which has now killed more than 1.5 million people.

But while some factions heeded the call, UNHCR said preliminary figures through the first half of 2020 showed that violence in Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Somalia and Yemen drove fresh displacement.

Africa's central Sahel region also saw significant new displacement due to brutal violence, including rape and executions, UNHCR said.

"With forced displacement doubling in the last decade, the international community is failing to safeguard peace," Grandi lamented.

The UN agency pointed out that instead of calming conflict, the coronavirus crisis had "disrupted every aspect of human life and severely worsened existing challenges for the forcibly displaced and stateless".

It pointed out that some of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 had made it more difficult for refugees to reach safety.

At the peak of the first wave of transmission back in April, for instance, 168 countries fully or partially closed their borders, including 90 that made no exception for people seeking asylum.

Since then though, 111 countries have found "pragmatic solutions" to ensure asylum processes can remain functional, UNHCR said.

Despite this, new asylum applications dropped by a third during the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

At the same time, the number of vulnerable refugees resettled to third countries was slashed in half, to just 17,400 in the first half of the year.

Related Topics

Somalia World United Nations Syria Yemen Same Congo Mozambique March April 2019 2020 From Refugee UNHCR Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces of ..

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 December 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

11 hours ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

11 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.