Over 80% Of French Say Tickets For Paris 2024 Olympics Too Expensive: Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ATHENS, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Most French people think tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics are too expensive, a survey showed Sunday.

Some 82% of the respondents said that tickets for the event were "not accessible in terms of price," said the survey by the Odoxa polling group.

Meanwhile, 79% also think that obtaining seats for Olympic events and games is too complicated, it added.

On the other hand, 69% still support the Olympics being held in the county and 65% think the games would contribute positively to the French economy.

It is also noteworthy that 72% of those polled support the participation of Russian athletes, though over 40% of them maintain they should compete under a "neutral banner."

