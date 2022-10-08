UrduPoint.com

Over 80,000 Vehicles Travel On Chinese-invested 1st Expressway In Cambodia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Over 80,000 vehicles travel on Chinese-invested 1st expressway in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 80,000 vehicles had traveled on Cambodia's first-ever expressway in the first week of its trial operation, according to data released by the freeway operator on Saturday.

"From Oct. 1 to 7, the total traffic volume on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway was 80,231," data from the Cambodian PPSHV Expressway Company showed. "On average, the daily traffic volume was about 11,460." The Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway was opened to traffic on Oct. 1 for a month's trial operation for free after more than three years of construction.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport said both private cars and cargo trucks were seen on the freeway.

"This proves that the expressway is indeed a potential economic route," the ministry said.

Invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, the 2-billion-U.S. Dollar expressway with a total length of 187 km connects the capital Phnom Penh and the deep-sea port province of Preah Sihanouk.

The expressway has two lanes for traffic in each direction plus an emergency lane on each side and is paved with asphalt concrete. It can shorten the previous five-hour drive on National Road 4 to about two hours between Phnom Penh and the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

The expressway project is the fruit of cooperation between Cambodia and China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"The road plays an essential role in helping boost Cambodia's economic growth as it links the capital city to the country's largest seaport," Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said during a recent visit to the project.

Ministry of Commerce's Undersecretary of State Penn Sovicheat told Xinhua that the expressway is crucial to boosting the economy and tourism, saying that it helps ease traffic congestion, save travel time, and reduce transportation costs.

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Phnom Penh Cambodia Commerce From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.