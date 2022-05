BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :More than 217 million Chinese aged 60 or above, or 82.3 percent of the country's senior citizens, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said Monday.

Among them, nearly 167 million have received a booster shot, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.