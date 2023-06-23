Over 824,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 824,692 pilgrims from various nationalities have arrived in Madinah until Thursday through air and sea ports to perform this year's Hajj, according to the Hajj and Visit Committee.

The Committee indicated that the total number of pilgrim arrivals reached 11107 on Thursday.

According to the statistics, 727,583 pilgrims departed on their way to the holy sites in Makkah, while 97,040 pilgrims from different nationalities remain in Madinah.

The Committee said the accommodation occupancy rate in Madinah is currently at 32%.