HAVANA, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Cuba has received more than 834,000 international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, the island's National Office of Statistics and Information said in a report on Saturday.

This figure represents a 590.9-percent increase in international traveler arrivals compared to the same period of last year, said the report.

Cuba's top nine sources of tourists for this year are Canada, the United States, Spain, Russia, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Mexico, said the Cuban Ministry of Tourism.

With 24 percent of the 2022 national budget allocated to the tourism sector, Cuba is expected to build new hotel facilities in the coming months.

The Cuban government has projected a 4-percent economic growth for this year, with arrival of nearly 2.5 million tourists.