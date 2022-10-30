Over 89 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Colombia: health ministry

BOGOTA, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:Colombia has received a total of 93,502,966 COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 89,310,214 have been applied, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

In the past week, 100,510 doses were applied, of which 17,217 were second doses and 3,611 were single-dose vaccines, said the ministry.

As part of the National Vaccination Plan, 36,191,103 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 30,132,460 received a second dose, while 6,651,795 have received a single-dose vaccine.

So far, 36,784,255 people in the country have been fully vaccinated and 14,341,000 have received a booster dose, while 1,993,856 have received a second booster dose.