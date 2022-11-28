Over 90% Of Italian Municipalities At Risk Of Floods, Landslides
Published November 28, 2022
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :More than 90% of Italian municipalities are prone to landslides or other natural disasters, the head of the national civil protection agency said in a Monday interview, according to Reuters.
"94% of municipalities are at risk of flooding, landslides, coastal erosion," Fabrizio Curcio told La Stampa newspaper, adding that "all of Italy is at risk.
" Curcio spoke after a mudslide devastated the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia on Saturday, causing the death of at least seven people.