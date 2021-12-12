Over 96% voted against New Caledonia independence: final results

(@FahadShabbir)

Noumea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :More than 96 percent of voters on the Pacific territory of New Caledonia rejected independence from France in a third referendum on Sunday that was boycotted by pro-independence groups, final results showed.

With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favour, with turn-out a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands' high commission showed.