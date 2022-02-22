UrduPoint.com

Over 97,000 Persons In Fiji Receive Booster Vaccine Doses

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Over 97,000 persons in Fiji receive booster vaccine doses

SUVA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :More than 97,000 persons have received booster vaccine doses in Fiji.

The island country started its booster shot program in November last year.

According to Fijivillage news website on Tuesday, Fiji's Ministry of Health has confirmed that as of Monday, 97,215 individuals in Fiji had received booster doses.

Currently, 93.1 percent of the adult target population in Fiji are now fully vaccinated while 98.2 percent have received at least one vaccine dose.

A total of 30,930 Fijian children between the ages of 15 to 17 and 12,764 children between the ages of 12 to 14 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 37,638 Fijian children between the ages of 15 to 17 and 22,455 children between the ages of 12 to 14 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Fiji's Ministry of Health said that the current stocks of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have finished and they will get more stocks in the next six weeks.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that they will continue to deploy Moderna and Pfizer as Primary doses for children and adults, and booster doses for adults.

On Monday, Fiji reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the island nation during the third wave to 130.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, now has recorded 63,650 COVID-19 cases with 826 deaths since March 2020.

Related Topics

Fiji March November Stocks 2020

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

6 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

6 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

17 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

58 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>