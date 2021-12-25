UrduPoint.com

Over A Dozen Dead In Greece Migrant Boat Accidents

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

Over a dozen dead in Greece migrant boat accidents

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :At least three people died when a migrant boat sank in the Aegean on Friday, just hours after another similar incident claimed another 11 lives, Greece's coastguard said.

The latest tragedy -- the third since Wednesday -- came amid high smuggler activity not seen in Greek waters in months.

The coastguard said it had found three bodies and rescued 57 people from a boat that overturned and sank near the island of Paros.

Hours earlier, 11 bodies were recovered from a boat that ran aground on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera on Thursday evening.

Ninety people stranded on the islet were rescued, including 27 children and 11 women, the coastguard said.

On Wednesday, a dinghy carrying migrants capsized off the island of Folegandros, killing at least three people.

Thirteen people were rescued, while dozens remain missing, Greek authorities said.

Survivors gave conflicting accounts, with some saying there had been 32 people on board, while others put the number at around 50, a coastguard official told AFP.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said the Folegandros accident was the worst in the Aegean Sea this year.

"This shipwreck is a painful reminder that people continue to embark on perilous voyages in search of safety," said Adriano Silvestri, the UNHCR's assistant representative in Greece.

Earlier Friday, the coastguard had intercepted another boat with 92 men and boys on board after it ran aground on the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Three suspected smugglers who fled the boat on foot were later arrested.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Died Greece Women From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th December 2021

16 minutes ago
 Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

Dozens killed in Bangladesh ferry fire

8 hours ago
 Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standof ..

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

8 hours ago
 South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela pr ..

South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela prison cell

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Am ..

Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Amid Rising Gas Prices

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.