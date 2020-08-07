Over a million COVID-19 cases in Africa: AFP count

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to over one million, with more than half registered in South Africa, according to an AFP count late Thursday.

The continent's worst-hit nation has registered 538,184 infections, including over 8,000 new cases on Thursday, and 9,604 deaths.

Egypt has recorded around 95,000 COVID-19 cases while the figure in Nigeria is 45,000.