UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Canadians Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Over half of Canadians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :About 50.08 percent of Canada's population were administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 4.3 percent with second dose as of Saturday afternoon, according to CTV.

The country, with a population of 38 million, has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses.

"This past week we marked some incredible milestones in COVID-19 vaccines delivery and vaccination coverage, including delivery of 4.5 million doses of vaccines ahead of the long weekend and reaching 20 million vaccines administered across the country," according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Saturday.

As vaccine delivery continues to ramp up at an accelerated pace, said Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Saturday, "there is increasing optimism that widespread and lasting immunity can be achieved through COVID-19 vaccination.""Benefits are being seen among groups targeted for priority vaccination and as vaccine coverage increases across Canada, we can expect further benefits to protect more Canadians over the coming weeks and months," Tam added.

Related Topics

Canada Immunity Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

31 minutes ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

2 hours ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.