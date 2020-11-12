UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of French Flout New Lockdown Rules: Survey

Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Over half of French flout new lockdown rules: survey

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Over half of the French have broken the rules governing the second coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed Thursday, half-way through the new confinement period.

The Ifop survey confirmed that the French are taking the second nationwide shutdown far less seriously than the first in March-April.

It showed that 60 percent had flouted the rules at least once, either by giving a false reason for going out on their self-signed permission slip or by meeting up with family and friends.

The figure was far higher than during the first lockdown when the proportion of rule-breakers stood at under 40 percent during the first six weeks.

The most common transgression (24 percent of respondents) was giving a false reason for going out on the permission slips that all citizens are required to download and fill out before leaving home.

Others flouted the rules by having family around to visit or went to visit family (24 percent) or met up with friends (20 percent).

