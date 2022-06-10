Over Rs.12 billion allocated for health sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 12.65 billion for completion of 42 new and ongoing projects in the health sector under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

According to the budget FY 2022-23 document available, the said amount of Rs 12650.997 million will be utilized for 33 ongoing and nine new schemes for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Over Rs 10 billion (Rs 10501.622 million) has been allocated for 33 ongoing projects while over Rs 2 billion (Rs 2149.375 million) has been allocated for these nine new health schemes.

An amount of Rs. 2100 million has been allocated for Sehat Sahulat Program Prime Minister's National Health Insurance Program Phase-II while an amount of Rs 1500 million has been allocated for the establishment of Jinnah Hospital, Islamabad (establishment of Federal Government Polyclinic (PGMI)-II at G-11/3, Islamabad including feasibility.

Rs 800 million has been granted for the establishment of 200 bed Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rawalpindi. An amount of Rs 800 million has been allocated for the establishment of 200 bed accident and emergency centre at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad including feasibility.

In addition, Rs 500 million has been allocated for development of integrated disease surveillance and response system (IDSRS) with public health laboratories network (PHLN) and workforce development for transition of field epidemiology and laboratory training Program (FELTP).

An amount of Rs 500 million has been granted for COVID-19 emergency response and ensuring universal health coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory. Rs 500 million has been allocated for strengthening common management unit (TB, HIV/AIDS and Malaria) and accelerating response to control the three diseases.

An amount of Rs 495 million has been allocated for up-gradation of neurosurgery department and provision of essential equipment in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad while Rs 396 million has been allocated for purchase of new electro-medical equipment to replace the obsolete and old fashioned machines with regard to care and facilities for disabled patients at National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Islamabad.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 393 million has been allocated for upgradation of the rural health facilities and strengthening of the health department for effective health care provision. Rs 250 million has been allocated for implementation of the national action plan for population (2021-26).