Over Rs23 bln allocated for various on-going, new schemes in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has earmarked Rs 23.19474 billion for 18 on-going schemes and Rs 50 million reserved for one new project of greater Hunza water supply for the special areas of Gilgit-Baltistan in the fiscal Budget 2022-23.

According to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) documents Rs 23144.74 million were earmarked for 18 on-going projects in Gilgit-Baltistan :Rs 12.

5 billion for GB block allocation, Rs 500 million for 26 MW Shagarthang Hydropower project, Sakardu, Rs 1 billion allocated for 30 MW HPP at Ghowari Ghanche, Rs 1194 million for 16 MW Hydro power project Nalter-III Gilgit, Rs 1500 million earmarked for 20MW Hydro power project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs 300 million for construction of 4 MW hydro power project Thack Chilas, Rs 600 million for construction of road from Pissan to Hoper Nagar (Shahra-e-Nagar) 40km (GBP), Rs 550 million for establishment of 250 bedded hospital at Skardu, Rs 800 million for set up of 50 bedded Cardiac Hospital Gilgit, Rs 650 allocated for establishment of medical and nursing college at Gilgit, Rs 100 for establishment of Polytech Institute for Boys at Skardu-Baltistan region, Rs 500 reserved for establishment of Regional Grids in GB-Phase-I, Rs 700 million allocated for Inter-Provincial connectivity economic Corridor through GB and AJ&K, Rs 300 earmarked for sewerage and sanitation system for Gilgit city, Rs 350 million allocated for Up-gradation of Provincial HQ Hospital Gilgit based on master plan and Rs 800 million has been allocated for the up-gradation of road from Konodas RCC bridge to Naltar Air Force based camp via Nomal.